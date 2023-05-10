FCT Minister Orders Reopening of Garki International Market  – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The FCT Minister, Mohammad Musa Bello, Wednesday ordered the reopening of Garki International Market, six days after it was shut over poor sanitation.

FCT Administration officials led by the Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Monitoring Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, certified and reopened the market after a painstaking inspection of its sanitary conditions.

Attah expressed satisfaction with the management and traders of the market for swinging into action to ensure the restoration of the sanity of the market.

He warned the traders that the administration would not hesitate to seal off the market again if the management and traders failed to maintain the standard of environmental cleanliness.

“Garki international Market had been sealed for five days by the gallant team of the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), who actually got a court verdict to close the market, occasioned by…