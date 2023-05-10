FG Approves Acquisition of Abuja Disco by Transcorp Consortium – THISDAYLIVE

•Osinbajo: Challenge in gas to power remains despite FG’s N40bn stabilisation fund

•Inaugurates 240mw Afam 3-Fast Power Plant

•Elumelu urges incoming govt to tackle gas supply challenge

Peter Uzoho and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The federal government through the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has approved the acquisition of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), by the Transcorp Group Consortium.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this yesterday, at the inauguration of the 240 megawatts (MW) Afam 3-Fast Power Plant, located in Oyinbo, Rivers State, owned by Transcorp Group.

The vice president also observed that the N40 billion payment security provided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for gas suppliers had not made any improvement in gas supply to power sector.

This was just as the Chairman of Transcorp Group and Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, called on the…