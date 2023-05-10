Huawei to Enable Energy Landscape Transition with 4T Technologies – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

Huawei, last week, held the Fusion Solar Forum 2023 at the sidelines of the Africa Solar Show 2023 in Johannesburg, where industry associations, sector organisations, industry leaders and experts gathered to share industry trends and insights.

They used the occasion to presented innovative solutions and best practices which will contribute to the development of the industry on the continent.

President of Huawei sub Saharan Africa, Leo Chen, said the quest for global carbon neutrality, energy security, and commercial value were driving the rapid development of a new international energy industry. The urgency of Africa’s own transition is being accelerated by power shortages and rising energy prices.

Chen indicated that in facing these challenges, Huawei as a leading ICT company, could be part of the solution. “With a heavy investment in R&D, we’ve developed the most comprehensive set of technologies in ICT, and this forms our unique…