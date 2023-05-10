INEC, APC, Tinubu May Oppose Live Broadcast of Proceedings – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Indications emerged yesterday that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, might oppose request by the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for live broadcast of the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja.

PDP insisted on the live broadcast, saying because it has a watertight case against APC and Tinubu.

At yesterday’s pre-hearing session, lead lawyer to Atiku and PDP, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, while informing the court of the various processes and applications of the petitioners before the court and their dates of filing, urged the court to give priority to the application for live media coverage of the proceedings.

“The application is innocuous, it will facilitate the hearing of the case,” Uche said, while urging the court to set it down for adoption.

But the…