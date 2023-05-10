Jonathan, Diri, Others Warn NASENI Trainees against Sale of Starter Packs – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and incumbent Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, have advised trainees taking part in the four-day skills acquisition training programme that is being organised by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) not to sell off their starter packs at the end of the exercise.

They made the call yesterday at the opening ceremony of the training programme holding at the Federal University, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state and noted that the success of the programme largely depends on the attitude of the beneficiaries.

Speaking as special guest at the event, Jonathan commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving his approval for the training exercise, which drew participants from all the three senatorial districts in the state.

He called on NASENI and the Local Content Board (LCB) to establish a functional institute in Bayelsa for quality…