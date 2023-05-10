MainOne Expands Global Interconnection Capabilities with Equinix Fabric – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji



West Africa’s connectivity and data centre services provider, MainOne, an Equinix Company has enhanced its interconnection capabilities by using Equinix Fabric to extend its global network reach

The expansion move would help MainOne provide its enterprise customers with agile, on-demand and seamless connectivity to cloud providers, remote markets, and local infrastructure over the MainOne network and Equinix.platform.

Equinix Fabric is an on-demand, software-defined interconnection service, which provides global reach to the Equinix network of over 245 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers located in 71 major metros and 32 countries around the world.

Equinix Fabric directly, securely connects distributed infrastructure and digital ecosystems on Platform Equinix.

Speaking on the expansion plan, MainOne Chief Technical Officer, Anil Verma, said: “As a long-time customer of Equinix Fabric, MainOne has utilised the global…