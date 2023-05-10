NECO Reschedules ‘Gifted Children’ Exams to June 10 – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2023 common entrance examination for gifted children from May 13 to June 10, 2023.

The Federal Government Academy is situated in Suleja and is a training ground for moulding gifted and talented children in Nigeria and with enormous opportunities for outstanding gifted students to develop their potential in the interest of nation-building and technological development.

The examination was rescheduled to enable more candidates register, following request by some stakeholders for an extension of the registration period.

In a statement issued by the council through its spokesperson, Azeez Sani, it stated that registration would continue till the new date of the examination.

