NGF Holds Induction Courses for 17 Incoming Governors – THISDAYLIVE

•Mayor of New York, two American governors to attend

•PDP governors’ forum welcomes party’s governors-elect, to honour past chairmen

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday, disclosed plan to host its third induction for governors from Monday May 15 to May 19th, 2023, for 17 incoming governors.

This was just as Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (GF) yesterday, also said it was organising a reception for its governors and send forth for past PDP-GF Chairmen. The event is scheduled for 1pm, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

On its part, the NGF also said the induction would be attended by the current Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams and two former American Governors, Terry McAuliffe of the State of Virginia and O’Malley Martin Joseph of Maryland, would be gracing the occasion.

In a statement, the Director, Media and Public Affairs, NGF Secretariat, Abdulrazaque…