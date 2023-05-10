Obi, LP Back Atiku on Live Broadcast of Presidential Proceedings – THISDAYLIVE

*As court adjourns till next week over non filing, service of outstanding processes

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has declared full support for Atiku Abubakar’s request for a live broadcast of the court proceedings of the 2023 presidential election cases.

Obi’s position was made known by his lead lawyer, Dr Levi Ozoukwu, SAN, shortly after Wednesday’s court session.

Speaking with journalists outside the courtroom, Ozoukwu, who noted that Atiku’s request was not novel, said the current situation in the country today has made live broadcast of the court’s sitting imperative.

Ozoukwu said as such, Obi and the Labour Party, will give their full support to Atiku and PDP at the hearing of the application.

According to him, live broadcast of the proceedings will enable, “Nigerians have first hand information on the goings-on” at the tribunal, adding that it will clear whatever doubts in…