Plateau Varsity Security Operatives Repel Attack by Gunmen – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The security operatives of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, Tuesday night repelled an attack by gunmen on the school’s female hostel with the intention of kidnapping students.

Confirming the attack to newsmen in Jos, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. John Agams, however said the institution’s security operatives successfully repelled the attack adding that there was no abduction.

Agams said: “The criminals attacked the institution to kidnap students but they were repelled by the local security men in the university.

”It is true that gunmen attempted to kidnap some of our students, but the attempt was repelled by our local security men.

”In the process, one student was injured, but no student was abducted.

”The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benard Matur, is currently at the school premises and appealing to students to be peaceful.”

However, the police command in the state has yet…