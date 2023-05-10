Prepare for 2015 Scenario If Zoning Arrangement Stands, Aspirants Warn – THISDAYLIVE

•We were betrayed, says Wase

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Aspirants for the position of the Speaker House of Representatives as well as members-elect in the 10th Assembly have warned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and stakeholders of the party to prepare for a repeat of 2015 scenario should the party allow the released zoning formula to stand.

Recall that in 2015, Senator Bukola Saraki emerged as the President of the Senate, while Hon. Yakubu Dogara emerged as the Speaker against the Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila preferred by the party.

The contestants for House of Representatives Speaker and members-elect, led by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, Hon. Muktar Betara, Hon. Ahmed Jaha, Hon. Femi Bamishile, Hon. Abubakar Nakraba, Hon. Mariam Onuaha, Hon. Sani Jaji, Hon. Sada Soli and Hon. Mariam Onuoha held a meeting with the National Chairman of the party,…