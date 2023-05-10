RT200 Initiative Boosted Non-oil Exports By 40% in 2022, $1.7bn Inflow Recorded in Q1, 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

•Threatens to sanction shipping companies engaging in smuggling

•Apex bank to begin publishing names of beneficiaries of RT200 rebate

Nume Ekeghe



The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday disclosed that the Race to $200 billion in foreign exchange (FX) repatriation programme (RT200) of the bank has boosted repatriation of funds into the country by 40 per cent in 2022.

Also, Emefiele disclosed that in the first quarter of 2023, the country recorded $1.7 billion inflows due to the non-oil export initiative.

The CBN governor said this during the third edition of the biannual RT200 non-oil export summit held in Lagos, where stakeholders converged to discuss, “RT200: Challenges and Prospects to Success.”

Emefiele also said the apex bank was monitoring some shipping companies aiding and abetting the smuggling of goods, warning that there were plans to sanction such companies by placing a post-no debit…