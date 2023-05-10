Security Operatives Kill Four Suspected Kidnappers in Anambra – THISDAYLIVE

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Security operatives in Anambra State have killed four persons suspected to be members of a gang of kidnappers, who specialise in terrorising motorists on Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road in the state.

This is coming as the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, ordered security operatives in the state to patrol all roads in the state, to ensure security.

Nkpor-Umuoji-Ideani road, where the suspected kidnappers were demobilised after a gun duel, had recently been declared unsafe, with many residents of the state issuing travel advisory against using the road from 6p.m.

The Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, who disclosed the killing of the suspects, said the governor gave a mandate to security operatives, including the police and local vigilante, to confront criminals on all roads deemed to be unsafe.

Aburime said: “Following the mandate and declaration by Governor Soludo to rid Anambra State of all criminal…