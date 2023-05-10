Stock Market Maintains Positive Trend, Gains  N14bn – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday closed higher by N14 billion as investors continued their bargain-hunting activities in the market.

The All Share Index (ASI) gained by 25.89 basis points or 0.05 per cent to close at 52,605.41 points. Also, market capitalisation gained N14 billion to close at N28.644 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive as 32 stocks gained relative to 19 losers. Conoil recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent to close at N48.40, per share. Multiverse Mining and Exploration followed with a gain of 9.97 per cent to close at N3.75, while John Holt rose by 9.77 per cent to close at N1.91, per share.

CWG went up by 9.66 per cent to close at N1.59, while Transnational Corporations (Transcorp) appreciated by 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96, per share. On the other hand, Unity Bank led the losers’ chart by 9.26 per cent, to close at 49 kobo, per…