Students Raise the Alarm over Plan to Disrupt Ogun Event – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee (JCC) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOS), yesterday raised the alarm that there are plans by some youths and students, to disrupt the May 29, inauguration programme in Ogun State.

The alarm, was raised by the two students bodies, in a statement jointly signed by Chairman NANS Ogun JCC, Damilola Simeon, and NAOSS National President, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke.

The students bodies alleged that the plan of disruption, was being made, by some students, parading themselves as the leadership of NANS.

They alleged that it is important that they raises the alarm so that the authorities could take note and take appropriate action.

The two students’ bodies, also exonerated the Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Students Affairs, Azeez Adeyemi from the attack on May 7, 2023.

The students leaders said:…