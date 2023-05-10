Tinubu Departs Nigeria for Europe on Working Visit – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday left Nigeria for Europe on a working visit.

A statement by his media office said Tinubu was scheduled to return to the country shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th President on May 29, 2023.

The statement issued Wednesday by the Office of the President-elect and signed by Tunde Rahman, said the president-elect would use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

Rahman noted that during the visit, the President-elect would engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

He added that Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business…