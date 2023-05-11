APC’s Zoning of NASS Leadership Skewed, Unjust, Targeted against Some Zones, Individuals – THISDAYLIVE

•Aspirants threaten 2015 scenario may come into play

•We’re betrayed, zoning formula won’t stand, Wase insists

•Attempt to foist leadership will be resisted, northern group warns

•We’re making effort to pacify aggrieved contestants, Abass hints

•I’m in race for senate presidency to win, Izunaso declares

Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu, Juliet Akoje in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure



There is no end in sight to the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, as some key stakeholders have been simmering with resentment since the party announced its nominations for principal positions in the federal legislature three days ago.

Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, rejected the proposed zoning formula, saying it is brazenly skewed, unjust, and targeted against some zones and…