At Last, Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod for Fresh $800m World Bank Loan for Poor, Vulnerable Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, asked the Senate to approve a fresh $800 million loan from the World Bank to enable his administration sustain its social investment programme for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

This comes just as the Director General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr. Ben Akabueze, yesterday, raised the alarm that the nation’s debt profile was becoming unsustainable.

Buhari, in the letter, read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, explained that the approval of the loan would specifically enable his government continue with the conditional cash transfer window of the programme.

He said the government would transfer the sum of N5,000 per month to 10.2 million poor and low-income households for a period of six months, with a…