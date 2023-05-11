Ekiti Governor’s Performance in 200 Days Remarkable, Stunning – THISDAYLIVE

Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs Monisade Afuye, in this interview with Gbenga Sodeinde, gives kudos to her principal, Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his superlative performance in the first 200 days in office

he level of insecurity in Ekiti State has reduced drastically. How has Governor Oyebanji’s administration been able to achieve this?

Well, we have no other magic wand than believing in the powers of God and that of the people. We have always believed that the best way to ensure security of lives and property in a democratic setting is for the leader to ensure that he has the backing of the people. Getting their backing is not going to come naturally, you have to work for it and earn it by being inclusive in your leadership style.

You could all see that Governor Oyebanji has proved himself as a reliable man of the people. His government is anchored solely on the people and that is where he has been deriving his powers. So, the strong ties he has…