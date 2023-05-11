FMBN Spends N7.7bn on Building of 1,571 Housing Units in Katsina  – THISDAYLIVE

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has expended the sum of N7.7 billion on the construction of 1,571 housing units in some local government areas of Katsina State to mitigate housing deficit in the state.

The Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services of the bank, Lukman Mustapha, disclosed this Thursday at the inauguration of 80 housing units financed by the bank in Unguwar Gamji, Daura Local Government Area of the state.

He said the estate built by Dune Engineering company, comprises 80 units of two and three-bedrooms semi-detached bungalows for the benefits of National Housing Fund (NHF) contributors in the state.

He explained that the bank had also constructed 315 housing units in Katsina metropolis, 69 housing units in Funtua, 54 in Kankia and 54 others in Malumfashi Local Government Areas of the state for the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria.

Mustapha said: “Accordingly, the choice of Daura…