Inter Stun Milan to Boost Champions League Final Ticket – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Solaja with agency reports

Inter Milan’s wait for another UEFA Champions League trophy was boosted last night as they won a thrilling Milan derby 2-0 at San Siro.

Inter are three times winners of the European Cup or Champions League, but have not reached the final since they last lifted the trophy 13 years ago.

But in the thrilling clash with AC Milan that had been anticipated for weeks in Italy and was witnessed at the ground by a vocal and passionate 80,000-strong crowd, Inter made the perfect start when Edin Dzeko volleyed home in the eighth minute.

The goal silenced the Milan fans – the designated home side for this tie in the stadium the two sides share – as they significantly outnumbered the Inter supporters.

And the hosts were stunned further three minutes later when Henrikh Mkhitaryan swept a shot beyond Mike Maignan after being set up by Federico Dimarco.

Hakan Calhanoglu hit the woodwork as Inter threatened to get a third,…