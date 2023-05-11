JAMB, NIDCOM Plans to Integrate Returnee Students into Nigerian Varsities – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have started exploring ways of integrating undergraduate students who returned from war-torn Sudan into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made this known at a meeting initiated by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Oloyede, who empathised with the students, commended NIDCOM for the effective handling of their evacuation, adding that JAMB would offer the desired support.

He said: “What we will do is that we will provide the necessary infrastructure, the necessary enablement to make you accommodate or return these candidates (students) to our educational system,”

He, however, called on the students not to tread the path of those who returned to the country over a year ago as a result of Ukraine’s war but refused to comply with the stipulated procedures that would have…