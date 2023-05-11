Mines Minister Inaugurates Gold Processing Plant in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

In an bid to halt trading of unprocessed gold leading to capital flights and job losses, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has inaugurated the first Gold Processing Plant in Mopa, Kogi State, North Central, Nigeria.

This, the Minister said was to develop the downstream sector mining industry to improve product pricing, create jobs, improve revenue generation and attract foreign markets to Nigeria.

The concept of the Gold Processing Plant Adegbite revealed was a crafted policy to spur job creation and capacity development of gold mining operators in Kogi State and environs, through the Economic Growth and Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government.

He said this in his keynote address at the inauguration of the plant in Mopa, Mopa-Muro local government area of Kogi State.

The Minister in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by Head of Press, Funmi Imuetiyan, stated that the choice of Mopa as a…