N46.2bn Matching Grants Yet to Be Accessed by State Govts, UBEC Reveals – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

At the twilight of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has disclosed that over N46.2 billion matching grants for the development of public primary and junior secondary schools was yet to be accessed by some state governments.

The acting Executive Secretary of UBEC, Prof. Bala Zakari, stated this during an oversight visit to the Commission by the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education in Abuja, yesterday.

Presenting the 2022 capital budget implementation report, Zakari said a total sum of N162, 284, 117,592 was allocated to the states as UBE grants between 2019 and 2022, while N116,072,964,294.33 was accessed by 36 states and FCT.

He said, “The sum of N46,211,153,298.63 is the total of un-accessed UBE matching grants as at 30th April, 2023 by the 36 states and the FCT.

“Between 2019 and 2022, the sum of N162, 284, 117,592 was allocated to the states…