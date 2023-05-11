NCDMB Boss Canvasses Support for NASENI – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Kesiye Wabote, has called for appropriate level of support for the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in its efforts to achieve institutional objectives vital to national development.

The NASENI, according to the NCDMB boss, has as key mandate the promotion of “research and development in the areas of science, engineering, and technology” as well as “nurturing an appropriate and dynamic science and engineering infrastructure base for achieving home-initiated and home-sustained industrialization for Nigeria.”

Wabote was speaking on Tuesday as chairman at the opening of a NASENI-sponsored Skill Acquisition Training and Youth Empowerment Programme with the theme “Modern Methods of Electrical Installations and Maintenance.”

He noted that technical skills such as “electrical installations and…