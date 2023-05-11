Ogun Warns Land Grabbers, as Hoodlums Invade Community, Beat Village Head – THISDAYLIVE

Ogun State Government has reassured that it would not tolerate the activities of land grabbers in the state, vowing to deal with anyone found culpable with the full wrath of law.

The State Commissioner For Information and Strategy, Alhaji Waheed Odusile, disclosed this in Abeokuta on Thursday, saying that the government will not take it lightly with anyone claiming the ownership of another person’s land illegally.

He said: “The activities of land grabbers are not welcomed in Ogun State. The government will not take it lightly with anybody found to be involved in maiming or grabbing of land, they would be dealt with according to the law.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun has said it clearly, and I’m reiterating it, that the law would be used to deal with anyone threatening the peace of the state. So, if it is land grabbers that are threatening the peace of the state, they will be dealt with through the instrumentality of the law”, Odusile said.

