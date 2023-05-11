Presidential Election Court Adjourns Atiku, APM’s Petitions till May 18 – THISDAYLIVE

*Tinubu, APC react to live broadcast on Monday

*Atiku, PDP bigwigs witness proceedings

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), on Monday adjourned to Thursday May 18, hearing in the petition brought by presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Atiku Abubakar, against the election of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Also adjourned to same May 18, is the petition of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), challenging the declaration of Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

The adjournment was following requests by counsel to enable them harmonize all processes in the case as well as agree on applications and issues for determination by the court.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on March 1, 2023, announced Tinubu winner of the February 25 presidential election having scored a total of 8,805,835, while Atiku came second with 6,984,640…