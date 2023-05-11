Respite as Court Bars NBC from Imposing Fines on Broadcast Stations – THISDAYLIVE

•Nullifies 2019 N.5m fines on 45 stations

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Respite may have come the way of broadcast stations in the country, following the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which held as unlawful and unconstitutional the act of imposing fines on broadcast stations by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Justice James Omotosho in a landmark judgment delivered yesterday, having held as unconstitutional the action of the Commission, subsequently issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the NBC from imposing fines, henceforth, on broadcast stations in the country.

Besides, the court also set aside the N500,000 fines imposed, on March 1, 2019, on each of the 45 broadcast stations.

According to the judge, the NBC, not being a court of law, had no power to impose sanctions as punishment on broadcast stations.

It was the position of the court that the NBC Code, which gives the commission the power to impose sanction,…