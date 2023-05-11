Sahara Group unveils #MADwithFOOTBAL to Promote Diversity, Inclusion – THISDAYLIVE

Every kick, dribble, goal celebration and handshake exchanged by opponents and fans from different socio-cultural backgrounds are attributes of football that can be leveraged to promote diversity and inclusion across the globe, Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group has said.

Speaking at the launch of the energy conglomerate’s ‘#MADwithFOOTBALL’ initiative, Obioma said the campaign aims to foster a culture of oneness, equity, and camaraderie.

“For us at Sahara, the word MAD represents making a difference. The global acceptance the round leather game enjoys can be a springboard for creative conversations on diversity and inclusion. This is what we hope #MADwithFOOTBALL will inspire,” he said.

Noting that football has the power to bring people together, Obioma added: “We understand that football is more than just a game; it’s a community. We believe that the ideals of that community where everyone feels accepted and valued,…