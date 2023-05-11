Supreme Court Adjourns Kanu’s Bail Appeal to September 14 – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing in the suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, over the halting of his bail till September 14.

A five-member panel of justices led by Justice John Okoro in a short ruling adjourned the suit to allow time for the counsel to the federal government, Mr Tijani Gadzali (SAN), respond to the appellant’s reply briefs.

Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), although pleaded with the apex court to at least hear one of the two motions presented on passionate grounds that the health of Kanu is fast deteriorating, the federal government through his counsel objected to the plea.

Ozekhome, after the adjournment, told reporters that the adjournment was due to the busy schedule of the Supreme Court and that all his pleas with the panel of justices to get the hearing slated for a shortest possible date in May 2023 or early June failed due to the…