THE UNENDING TAX DEBATE





It is more reasonable to bring more Nigerians to the tax net

Early this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised concerns about Nigeria’s huge tax expenditure, estimated at four per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (DGP) or N6.8 trillion in 2021. The multilateral lender recommended that the country would need to curb inefficiency in its tax mobilisation to free up resources for funding key growth sectors such as education and health.It is curious that the same IMF which knows where our problem lies, is now calling for more taxes instead of reiterating the imperative of an efficient tax mobilisation.

Without doubt, bringing more Nigerians to the tax net sounds more reasonable, even when we doubt whether doing so is a cure-all for the revenue malaise. Yet, many Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari, have expressed concern at the current tax system in the country, characterised by fragmented administration, multiple and sometimes,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper