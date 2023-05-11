Tinubu Won’t Marginalise Any Section of Nigeria, Says SWAGA – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Coordinator of South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, has said that President-elect Bola Tinubu won’t marginalise any section of the country whether they vote for him or not.

He also said being a man with a large heart, Tinubu would not concentrate development or appointments in a section of the country alone.

Adeyeye, a former spokesperson for the 9th Senate, gave the assurance while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

The Afenifere chieftain said Tinubu had no reason to marginalise any part of the country because he won his election convincingly across the country.

He explained that the president-elect had the constitutional requirements in five out of the six geopolitical zones cutting across 31 out of the 36 states of the federation.

He said: “This shows a big spread throughout the country. The framers of the constitution says whoever will be president of…