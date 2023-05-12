3m Girls Benefit from World Bank Assisted Project – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Not less than three million girls have so far benefitted from the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank Assisted Project in promoting education and its opportunities for adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20.

This was disclosed yesterday by the National Project Coordinator of AGILE, Ms. Amina Uba Haruna, at the national launch of the programme titled “Madubi,” a Hausa word for “mirror.”

Haruna said that it is aimed at advocating the importance of girl child education in Nigeria.

She said the programme, which is currently being run in seven states, namely Borno, Ekiti, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Plateau States, is aimed at encouraging young girls to properly choose their destinies in which educations serves as proper foundation.

She also called for the enrollment of more female teachers in schools as this will attract more girls, while noting that other communities would…