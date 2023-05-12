Aba to Join Nigerian Cities with Thriving Business Schools – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Plans have been concluded for Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, to have a business school just like other major cities in Nigeria, where such schools have already taken root.

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Dr. Hagler Okorie, made this known yesterday at a pre-convocation press conference in Aba, saying the Enyimba City was long overdue to have a business school.

Presently, Lagos and Enugu are the major cities in Nigeria that have business schools, the Lagos Business School (LBS) and the ESUT Business School respectively.

The Abiapoly rector said plans have been concluded to establish the Aba Business School to further enhance the status of Enyimba City as a commercial/industrial hub in the Southeast.

Okorie, who is an associate professor of law, said consultative meetings have been held with the Aba business community and other stakeholders, adding that there is a consensus of opinion for Aba to have a business…