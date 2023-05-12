Aggrieved NURTW Officers Ask Court to Sack Union President – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Some aggrieved officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) in the Southwest zone have asked the National Industrial Court in Lagos to sack the union National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa.

They made the prayer before Justice Maureen Esowe in a suit No: NICN/LA/111/2023, filed by their lawyer, Mr. Adejare Kambi.

The first to sixth claimants are Chief Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, Chief Ariyo Adetula, Alhaji Ademola Adeoye, Alhaji Akeem Adeosun and Chief Clement Adekola.

Baruwa and the NURTW are the first and second defendants.

Specifically, the claimants in their April 12 originating summons are seeking a declaration that the first defendant has ceased to hold office as the president of the second defendant with effect from the dissolution of the Ogun State Council in 2020.

“A declaration that the appointment of Caretaker Committees for the Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo and Osun States by the first…