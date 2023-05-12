Atiku is Incoming President, Confident Tribunal Will Restore PDP Mandate – THISDAYLIVE

*Ex-VP: I reassure you, we will recover our mandate

*Court’s action’ll determine stability of democracy, says Damagum

*Sambo calls for unity among party members

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, has said he is confident that the presidential election tribunal would restore the mandate of PDP presidential candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, as President of Nigeria.

Tambuwal spoke at a reception and send-forth organised by the forum for its incoming governors and outgoing state chief executives, respectively.

Atiku, too, assured the gathering that PDP would recover its mandate, because the party did not lose the February 25 presidential election.

Acting national chairman of PDP, Ambassador Iliya Damagun, advised the judiciary to be careful in handling the presidential election petitions challenging the declaration of the APC candidate and…