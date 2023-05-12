Bauchi APC Youth Wing  Petitions Adamu, Accuses State Executive of Sabotage – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has accused members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of working against the party during the 2023 general election.

In a petition signed by Bauchi State APC Secretary, Mohammed Abdullahi and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, the youth wing of the party described as unfortunate situation that was unraveling in the state.

It said: “In Bauchi state, we believe that there were people who were supposed to either be physically on ground or at least be remotely or directly involved in protecting the interest of the party and those of its candidates during the elections, but alas, neither of these happened.

“They were not on ground, nor did they even remotely contributed to the conduct of the elections in the state, instead they were (in our opinion)…