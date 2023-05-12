Court Urged to Bar CJN, Others from Swearing in Tinubu, Shettima – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been asked to restrain the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) or any other judicial officer from swearing in the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his Deputy, Senator kashim Shettima, or any other candidate in the February 25 presidential election.

The restraining order being requested for by some aggrieved Nigerian voters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is pending the final determination in “accordance with the provisions of the constitution that such candidate has fulfilled the requirements of Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution”.

The plaintiffs, Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuike Nwachukwu, who had “sued for themselves and as representing other residents and registered voters of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, excepting those who exempting themselves”, predicated their case on the grounds that no candidate can be sworn in as president…