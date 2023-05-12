FCTA Reiterates Commitment to Harmonising Overlapping Laws to Strengthen Ease of Doing Business – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday, said the FCT Administration was determined to harmonise overlapping laws and regulations within various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) that were militating against the ease of doing business processes in the FCT.

Bello stated this at the opening of a two-day retreat on ‘Harmonisation of Revenue and Promotion of Ease of Doing Business in the Federal Capital Territory,’ organised by the Administration in collaboration with the FCT Internal Revenue Service, held in Akure, Ondo State.

The minister, represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, explained that Abuja, being the mirror of the country, must be a model in the ease of doing business agenda of the administration that should be emulated.

“One of the biggest challenges we face is the need to harmonise revenue collection across the FCT. As you are aware, there…