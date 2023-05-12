NCC Committed to Protecting Telecoms Consumers – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), yesterday reiterated its commitment to continue to protect at all times the interest of telecommunications subscribers in the country.

This is just as it urged market men and women in the country to always report activities of vandals to security agencies or the commission.

The Head of Consumer Affairs Bureau of the commission, Mr. Banji Ojo, while speaking with journalists, during the third edition of “Market Conversation”, organised by the NCC at Bodija market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, said the major focus of the commission in discharging its function was to ensure that telecoms consumers/subscribers are well educated, informed and protected.

Ojo added that the NCC will always ensure that consumers are provided with appropriate information that will ensure that they get adequate services and their rights are protected always.

According to him, by reporting…