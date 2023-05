NISER Hosts Inaugural Meeting of Governing Council – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) yesterday hosted the newly appointed members of its governing council at an inaugural meeting.

The two-day meeting afforded council members opportunity to visit the NISER campus, and to interact with members of management in the institute.

President Muhammadu Buhari had announced the appointment of members of the NISER Governing Council on January 10, 2023, and the council was then inaugurated by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, on February 14, 2023.

NISER’s governing council is chaired by Dr. Emmanuel Imafidon and has 11 other members, including Prof Antonia Taiye Simbine (the DG NISER); Prince Adeyemi Adeniran (the Statistician-General of the Federation), Prof Oyebanji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka (Senior Special Advisor to the Africa Development Bank President); and Dr. Hauwa Ibrahim.

Others are Alhaji Sabiu Zakari, Prof. Benedict…