REA Engages Potential Investors to Pitch for N140bn Solar Power Naija Scheme – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) yesterday engaged would-be investors in a match-making fair for the N140 billion Solar Power Naija (SPN) scheme meant to power 5 million Nigerian households.

The organisation is tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

The fair, the REA said, was to provide the opportunity for potential investors to pitch their financial offerings to developers, clearly stating the selection criteria and key terms.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the organisation, Ahmad Salihijo, said such partnerships will boost energy access in communities.

“As the implementing agency for Nigeria’s off-grid strategy, the REA has been working to support private developers by creating an enabling environment to facilitate investments in various ways.

“These include access to…