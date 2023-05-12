Shettima Warns against Rancorous Parliament  – THISDAYLIVE

*says Jonathan lost 2015 election

because of Tambuwal’s emergence

*Abass, Kalu pledge harmonious legislative/executive relationship

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has warned against the consequences of having a rancorous National Assembly as it will strain the relationship between the legislature and executive, denying the people dividends of democracy.

Shettima gave the warning when Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna) and Benjamin Kalu (Abia), endorsed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position of the House of Representatives speaker and deputy speaker respectively met with him Abuja Friday evening.

The meeting was at the instance of the joint task group of the 10th House, comprising members of all the political parties with members-elect into the green chamber at the February 25 general election.

Addressing the lawmakers numbering over 150, Shetimma said former President Goodluck Jonathan lost…