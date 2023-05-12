USAID Commends Bauchi over Recruitment of Health Workers – THISDAYLIVE

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has applauded Bauchi State Government’s foresight to employ critical manpower needed to fill the existing vacancies in the health sector.

The Deputy Director, Health Population and Nutrition, USAID/Nigeria, Mrs. Mieko Mckay, made the commendation yesterday when she led officials of the organisation on an advocacy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed.

Mckay said that the development would go a long way in addressing the manpower requirement in order to ensure effective health care delivery.

She stressed the need for huge investment in the health sector for the benefit of women and children in particular.

The USAID official said that human resources is key to ensuring efficient implementation of the global body’s intervention, hence the need for government at all levels to prioritise the area in order to achieve the desired objectives.

She also appreciated the…