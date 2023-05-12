We Didn’t Consult Adequately on Zoning of NASS Leadership Positions – THISDAYLIVE

*Admits responsibility, says party will reconsider position

*Aspirants warn opposition may have its way in 10th Assembly

*Yari: North will take decision if zoning isn’t reviewed

*This injustice needs to be corrected, says Musa We will challenge it, Kalu declares

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday, admitted that the leadership of the ruling party did not consult sufficiently before arriving at its position on zoning and choice of nominees for the headship of the 10th National Assembly. Adamu accepted responsibility for all that the zoning arrangement had caused in the party, and promised that the party would reconsider its position.

But some aggrieved aspirants to the National Assembly’s principal positions, yesterday, stormed the national secretariat of APC in Abuja, with a warning to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party that the opposition parties…