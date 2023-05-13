5 FCT Residents Ask Court to Stop Tinubu’s Installation, Extend Buhari’s Tenure – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Five residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, demanding an order to stop the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29, for failing to secure at least 25 percent of votes cast in the FCT.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner of the February 25 presidential poll with 8,794,726 votes.

The plaintiffs – Anyaegbunam Okoye, David Adzer, Jeffrey Ucheh, Osang Paul and Chibuike Nwanchukwu – sued for themselves and on behalf of other residents and registered voters in the FCT. The Originating Summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/578/2023 was filed on April 28.

The complainants, through their lawyer, Chuks Nwachukwu urged the court to stop the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, any other judicial officer and/or any other authority or person from swearing in any candidate in the February 25 presidential election as President or…