CSOs Urge President-elect to Beware of Anti-democratic Forces – THISDAYLIVE

*Seek level playing ground for legislators

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

A coalition of civil society group has urged the president elect to be weary of some antidemocratic forces around him who are only trying to cajole him to interfere in a function exclusively provided for the legislators by the Nigerian Constitution.

Addressing the press yesterday in Abuja, the Director General for the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel said that these merchants of anti-democratic forces were hiding under the guise of the President elect to do their own personal and selfish biddings, which is inimical to our nations democracy.

The group also appealed to the President elect, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu to tow the line of honour and provide a level playing ground for the legislators to exercise their function as provided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Gabriel stated that “On Monday, the 8” of May 2023…