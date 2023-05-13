DOAM Foundation Partners Church, Offers Free Medical Service to Ebute-Meta Community  – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation ( DOAM) in partnership with United Gospel Apostolic Church, recently held a one-day free medical outreach programme for indigenes of Ebute-Metta, Lagos State, aimed at ensuring the good health and wellbeing of marginalized communities.

The programme which was supported by Bond Chemical, was to commemorate the World Malaria Day themed, ‘Time to Deliver Zero Malaria: Invest, Innovate, Implement’.

It witnessed doctors and nurses creating health awareness, sensitising the community on proper hygiene and good sanitation practices, as well as carried out diagnostics and treatments of several ailments such as malaria, hypertension, diabetes, worm infestation, vitamin deficiencies on members of the community.

Speaking, the Health Programme Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Catherine Olukotun gave a brief talk about the various free medical outreaches it had conducted since the last 15 years…