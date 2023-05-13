Gowon Calls for Improved Training of Healthcare Professionals – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has called for improved training of healthcare professionals as well as affordable and sustained investment in healthcare infrastructure so that Nigerians can have unfettered access to quality medical care.

Gowon made the call yesterday at the 50th anniversary of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital,(UBTH), with the theme: ‘Advancing The Legacy of Quality Healthcare’, in Benin City, the state capital.

Gowon, who was chairman of the occasion, said it was during his regime as Head of State, UBTH was established in 1973, saying that the healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, hence, the need to adapt and innovate ways to meet the challenging needs of patients.

He, therefore, urged healthcare professionals and other key stakeholders to renew their commitment to providing quality healthcare to all Nigerians as well as collaborating to build a healthcare system that is…