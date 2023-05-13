Group Faults Appointment of BPP DG, Demands Removal from Office – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A public procurement advocacy group, Network for the Actualization of Social Growth and Viable Development (NEFGAD), has demanded the immediate resignation of the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mr. Mamman Ahmadu over the alleged irregularity of his appointment.

He was given a 30-day ultimatum to resign or face further action.

In a letter to the BPP Director General signed by Perfect Igbe, the group said Ahmadu’s appointment did not follow due process and the law.

The letter dated May 2, 2023 read: “By virtue of Section 7 (1) of the Act, ‘There shall be for the Bureau, a Director–General who shall be appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the National Council after competitive selection.’

“(2)(c) ‘A person who possesses the relevant and adequate professional qualification and shall have been so qualified for a period of not less than 15 years.’

“Section 7 (3)(a) ‘The…